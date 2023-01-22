ABCMETA (META) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,903.86

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $22.99 million and $26,903.86 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00049334 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00225326 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002862 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00023028 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $25,394.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

