abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE AWP opened at $4.32 on Friday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42.
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
