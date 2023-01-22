Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,522 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Accenture worth $252,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,317 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,927 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN traded up $7.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,306,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.12. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $360.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

