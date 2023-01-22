Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Up 23.0% in December

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.19. 694,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 2.62. Adient has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $50.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adient will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,868.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at $24,914,139.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,762 shares of company stock worth $3,411,963 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adient by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adient by 16.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 5.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

