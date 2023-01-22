Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,441 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $152,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $887,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,028 shares of the software company’s stock worth $884,411,000 after acquiring an additional 325,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $356.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $540.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.11. The firm has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.