Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Performance
ADXS stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Advaxis has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.
About Advaxis
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.