Advisor OS LLC Acquires 739 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,739 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $169.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,779,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

