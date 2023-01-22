Advisor OS LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.70.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $15.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $511.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,154. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.28. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $564.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.