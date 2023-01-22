Advisor OS LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.40. 3,019,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,200. The company has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.76.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

