Advisor OS LLC Increases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,149,000 after buying an additional 1,299,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,662,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PXF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.77. 133,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

