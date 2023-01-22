Advisor OS LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 28,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,278. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $75.50.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

