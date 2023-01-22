Advisor OS LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,672 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,366. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

