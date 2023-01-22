Advisor OS LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $100.09. 6,095,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,510,122. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $112.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.92.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.