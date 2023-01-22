Advisor OS LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.17. 8,822,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,656. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $113.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.65.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

