aelf Achieves Market Capitalization of $98.34 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, aelf has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $98.34 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00020902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005691 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001963 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000047 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,934,525 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

