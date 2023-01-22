Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Short Interest Update

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aequi Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aequi Acquisition by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 226,770 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,331,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Aequi Acquisition by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 475,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 52,257 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Aequi Acquisition by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 58,808 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Aequi Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Aequi Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319. Aequi Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Aequi Acquisition Company Profile

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

