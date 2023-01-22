Aergo Price Tops $0.12 (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Aergo has a total market cap of $50.27 million and $6.83 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00416588 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,587.31 or 0.29241425 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00653473 BTC.

About Aergo

Aergo’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

