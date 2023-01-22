AF Advisors Inc. Sells 441 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AF Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

VTI opened at $198.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

