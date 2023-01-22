AF Advisors Inc. Sells 6,949 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

AF Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for 96.2% of AF Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AF Advisors Inc. owned 1.45% of Fair Isaac worth $151,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,843,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $697.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.17.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $649.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $649.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.65.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

