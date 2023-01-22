AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 822,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

AGCO Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.09. The company had a trading volume of 384,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,267. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.70.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

