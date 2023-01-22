Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $161.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of A opened at $155.92 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.82.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,814 shares of company stock valued at $33,179,644.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,004,242,000 after buying an additional 629,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,368,000 after buying an additional 257,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,848,000 after buying an additional 223,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,661,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,483,000 after buying an additional 627,517 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

