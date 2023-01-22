Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $74.31 on Friday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 140.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

