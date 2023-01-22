Aion (AION) Market Cap Hits $17.88 Million

Aion (AION) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Aion has a total market cap of $17.88 million and $754,686.91 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00228104 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00101252 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00057103 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00040174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004355 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.