Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $63.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $49.82 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 124.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

