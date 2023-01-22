Alchemy Pay Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.87 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $56.20 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00414726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.46 or 0.29110686 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00697889 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.