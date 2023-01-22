Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Alcoa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -60.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

