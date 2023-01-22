Aleph Zero Trading Up 16.3% Over Last Week (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00004934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $219.22 million and $3.57 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00419919 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.94 or 0.29475240 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00649504 BTC.

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 194,558,650 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

