Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $117.90 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00079157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00059403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024883 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,459,542 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,261,383 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

