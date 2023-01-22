Algorand Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $122.30 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Algorand has a market cap of $1.77 billion and $122.30 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00076433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00058613 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010557 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00024375 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,459,334 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,261,175 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

