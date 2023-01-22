Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 51,169 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 51,169 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

