Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 57,708 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 209.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,708 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.24.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,111,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $146.10 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.14, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

