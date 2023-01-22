Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,174 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $108.88 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.76.

