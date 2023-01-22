Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,911,000 after acquiring an additional 847,972 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $107,874,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,955,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,524,000 after acquiring an additional 520,440 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,138,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 162.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 191,580 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of RSP opened at $147.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.12.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.