Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,911,000 after acquiring an additional 847,972 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $107,874,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,955,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,524,000 after acquiring an additional 520,440 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,138,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 162.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 191,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $147.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.12.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.