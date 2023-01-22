Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $20.35 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.6% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE UNH opened at $486.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $454.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.28.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.