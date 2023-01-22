Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $27.04 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $178.13 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

