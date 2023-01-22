Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.1 %

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.04.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

