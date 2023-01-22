Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $9.89 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,775 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $271.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

