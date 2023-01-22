Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

IWB stock opened at $218.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.56. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

