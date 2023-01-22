American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) & PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Head-To-Head Comparison

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PolyMet Mining and American Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.29) -9.41 American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -28.18

American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyMet Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining N/A -8.44% -6.18% American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares PolyMet Mining and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PolyMet Mining and American Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A American Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of PolyMet Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of PolyMet Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PolyMet Mining beats American Lithium on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

