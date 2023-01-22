AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,238 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,397 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

ICVT opened at $72.47 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.