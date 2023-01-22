AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

