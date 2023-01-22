AMG National Trust Bank Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,355 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,928 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,496,000 after acquiring an additional 166,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $194.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.