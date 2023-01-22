AMG National Trust Bank Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,912,000 after buying an additional 291,424 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,561,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,606,000 after buying an additional 696,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,993,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,781,000 after buying an additional 1,122,555 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 652,437 shares of company stock valued at $51,766,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

