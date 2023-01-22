AMG National Trust Bank Has $41.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,879 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned 1.20% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $41,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $55.68.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

