AMG National Trust Bank Increases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth $49,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 262.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Amdocs Stock Performance
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Amdocs Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.
Amdocs Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
Featured Articles
