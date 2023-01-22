AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,204,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,996,000 after purchasing an additional 913,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,102,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 880,486 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,866,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,969,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.32.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

