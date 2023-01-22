Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.3% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $263.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

