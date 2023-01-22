AMH Equity Ltd Grows Stake in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,881 shares during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions makes up 3.4% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 2.33% of ARC Document Solutions worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.30. 90,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,934. The company has a market cap of $142.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at ARC Document Solutions

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 24,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $69,460.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

