Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CFO Sells $62,450.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,132.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

