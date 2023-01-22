Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CFO Sells $62,450.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,132.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.