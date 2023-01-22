Amp Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.58 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Amp has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. One Amp token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a total market cap of $173.81 million and $7.58 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003093 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00421683 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,658.20 or 0.29599028 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.54 or 0.00660335 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org.
Buying and Selling Amp
